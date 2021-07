PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a fly ball down the left field line and stood in the batter’s box. He was watching and hoping. “I knew it had a chance because I got it in the air, but I didn’t know if I had enough of it,” the Pittsburgh Pirates’ catcher said. “I didn’t run because I figured he was either going to catch it or it was going to be a homer, so I just decided to stand there and watch.”