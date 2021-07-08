Cancel
Gaithersburg, MD

Rep. David Trone Tours Novavax in Gaithersburg

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. David Trone (MD-06) toured Novavax, a biotechnology company in Gaithersburg this morning to learn more about the company’s vaccine trials and planned expansion. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is currently in phase 3 of clinical trials, showing an efficacy rating of nearly 90%. The company plans to seek FDA approval soon.

