Bismarck, ND

Firefighter Combat Challenge coming to Bismarck this weekend

By Jacob Notermann
KFYR-TV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Firefighters from across the Midwest are converging on Bismarck this week for the Firefighter Combat Challenge. The traveling competition travels the world putting firefighters through an obstacle course featuring five-story tower, fire hose accuracy, and carrying fellow injured firefighters. Organizers say it gives them the chance to show off their skills and compete for a spot in a national tournament and bragging rights.

