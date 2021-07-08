Firefighter Combat Challenge coming to Bismarck this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Firefighters from across the Midwest are converging on Bismarck this week for the Firefighter Combat Challenge. The traveling competition travels the world putting firefighters through an obstacle course featuring five-story tower, fire hose accuracy, and carrying fellow injured firefighters. Organizers say it gives them the chance to show off their skills and compete for a spot in a national tournament and bragging rights.