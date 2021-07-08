For Bruins, action should pick up on Tuukka Rask, David Krejci and Taylor Hall with NHL expansion draft looming

I’ve said it a few times now, but there was nothing about the Bruins’ protection list submitted over the weekend that should have surprised you. Most of this, thanks to some strong managing from Don Sweeney that left the Bruins without much in terms of contractual commitments beyond 2021, was set in stone months ago. The only thing that really seemed up for debate was Boston’s seventh and final protection spot up front, which ultimately went to the recently re-signed Trent Frederic. The Bruins’ desire to continue to see what the 2016 first-round pick can develop into after a 2021 spent entirely in the NHL is understandable.