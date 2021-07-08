Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; McDuffie; Richmond Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of northeastern Richmond...eastern McDuffie...Columbia...west central Aiken southeastern McCormick and southwestern Edgefield Counties Until 700 PM EDT. At 635 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Riverwood, or near Evans, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 mph and pea sized hail. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Martinez, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Belvedere, Clearwater, Appling, Glendale, Midtown, Riverwood, Summerville, Augusta Mall, Daniel Field, Village Plaza Shopping Center, Augusta National Golf Club, West End Augusta, Poverty Hill and Glenn Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 180 and 201. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 6. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 18 and 23.