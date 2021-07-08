14 Reasons The Outer Banks Should Be Your Next Vacation Destination

The Outer Banks, located in North Carolina, is a chain of barrier islands known for their undeveloped and starkly beautiful coastlines. In fact, the region is recognized as having one of the largest tracts of undeveloped beaches on the East Coast. Known as OBX by locals and repeat visitors, this region is made of four islands, six towns and 12 coastal villages. It’s also home to several state and national parks, which makes it a great place to visit with kids. Here are 13 reasons the Outer Banks should be on the list for your family’s next vacation.