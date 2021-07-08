Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Butte; Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUTTE AND SOUTHWESTERN MEADE COUNTIES At 436 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newell, or 21 miles north of Sturgis, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Vale around 440 PM MDT. Owl Butte around 445 PM MDT. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH