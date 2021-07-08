Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williams The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Williams County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Grenora to 4 miles east of Bonetrail, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Alamo around 605 PM CDT. Epping around 620 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Zahl, Appam, Wheelock, Hanks, Spring Brook, Corinth and Blacktail Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH