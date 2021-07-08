Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Union A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT UNION... ESSEX...EASTERN PASSAIC...HUDSON...SOUTHEASTERN BERGEN AND HUDSON COUNTIES At 633 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Summit, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Elizabeth around 645 PM EDT. Newark and Bayonne around 650 PM EDT. Bloomfield and Harrison around 655 PM EDT. Jersey City and Lyndhurst around 700 PM EDT. Paterson and Passaic around 705 PM EDT. Teterboro around 710 PM EDT. Hackensack and Bergenfield around 715 PM EDT. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.