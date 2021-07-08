Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bergen County, NJ

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Union A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT UNION... ESSEX...EASTERN PASSAIC...HUDSON...SOUTHEASTERN BERGEN AND HUDSON COUNTIES At 633 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Summit, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Elizabeth around 645 PM EDT. Newark and Bayonne around 650 PM EDT. Bloomfield and Harrison around 655 PM EDT. Jersey City and Lyndhurst around 700 PM EDT. Paterson and Passaic around 705 PM EDT. Teterboro around 710 PM EDT. Hackensack and Bergenfield around 715 PM EDT. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
City
Teterboro, NJ
City
Passaic, NJ
City
Elizabeth, NJ
City
Bayonne, NJ
County
Passaic County, NJ
City
Bloomfield, NJ
City
Hackensack, NJ
County
Essex County, NJ
County
Hudson County, NJ
City
Bergenfield, NJ
County
Union County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Western Union#Eastern Bergen#Eastern Passaic#Eastern Union#Essex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener on Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked them out of the 2016 Rio games. Sweden beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game unbeaten streak.
NBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Drugmakers, pharmacies next targets for U.S. opioid settlements

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - With a $26 billion nationwide settlement in sight over claims that the three largest U.S. drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) helped fuel a nationwide opioid epidemic, state and local governments will soon turn their attention to pharmacies and a handful of drugmakers.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul’s insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak. Paul suggested that Fauci...
Posted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy