Grayson County, TX

Human Trafficking Nightmare: Texas Sicko Attempts to Prostitute 8-Year-Old Child

By Renee Raven
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Texas man is facing a felony charge of prostitution of a person younger than 18 years of age after allegedly attempting to prostitute an 8-year-old child over the internet. Dorian Frost, 27, of Grayson County (north of Dallas) was arrested Wednesday, July 7th, 2021, and is currently being held with a $350,000 bond. He's been charged with promotion of prostitution of a person younger than 18 years of age.

Tyler, TX
Tyler, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler 3-Year-Old Died Last Week After Being Left in a Hot Vehicle

Whenever we hear of a story like this, it's absolutely heartbreaking. You know that almost every parent or caretaker would never mean to cause harm to a child especially their own but accidents happen. Which is exactly what took place last week as KFDM is reporting that last Friday, July 16th there was a child that lost his life after being left in a hot car here in Tyler.
Texas StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Controversial TX Law: Schools No Longer Required to Teach KKK “Morally Wrong?”

Even some of the most conservative East Texans are expressing concern, or at least confusion, over a recent bill that has been passed in the Texas Senate. Senate Bill 3 passed last Friday (18 to 4). In this bill, two dozen curriculum teaching requirements for our public school systems were cut. Although some have expressed agreement and are glad to see some "red tape" cut, there are a few of these now-cut requirements that are raising some eyebrows. What are the stipulations in question?
Tyler, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Second Suspect In Tyler Daiqiuri Shop Shooting Turns Himself In

A few weeks back, the city of Tyler and the entire East Texas community was shocked by the unfortunate death of Tylsha Brown of Katy Texas who was killed while celebrating her birthday with friends and family at New Orleans Flavored Daiquiris on Troup Highway in Tyler back in June after a gun fight erupted in the parking lot of the restaurant.
Texas StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Texas Man Attacked by 60,000 Bees After Starting His Lawnmower

Lawnmowers and giant beehives. They do not mix, and they are something we hear about in South Texas more than we would probably like to. Earlier this week an elderly man who lived in South Bexar County fired up his lawnmower to take care of cutting his grass. The 73-year-old man lived in the 17000 blocks of State Highway 16 South in Bexar County. Neighbors told KSAT news that the man started working on his lawn at around 10:30 Monday morning when the trouble started.
Kilgore, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Kilgore Police Department Perfectly Deescalated Hostile Situation

It's always easy to point out when people are doing something wrong, and it is especially important to get things right when you're in a position of power such as law enforcement. But I also feel like if we are going to point those doing wrong, it's also important to highlight those doing the right thing. There was one specific post online regarding the Kilgore Police Department doing everything they could to best handle a situation that was getting out of hand.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler Police: “That’s Not Us Calling You, Its A Scam”

You gotta be careful these days when it comes to answering phone calls from strange numbers. We all get at least one phone call a day from a strange number from either telemarketers or scammers for all types of crap from "This is Visa/Mastercard card services" (even though you don't have NEITHER one of their cards) or even worse the dreaded "Your Car Warranty Is About To Run Out" even though you drive a used pickup from the 90's.

