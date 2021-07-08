Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Slope by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Slope The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Slope County in southwestern North Dakota * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 437 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles west of Amidon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Amidon. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH