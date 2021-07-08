Cancel
New Vlogs From Sammy Guevara & Ethan Page, Penelope Ford’s “Let’s Play”, Lots More

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can check out Sammy Guevara’s latest vlog below. As usual, this episode features some behind-the-scenes footage from AEW Dynamite:. AEW Superstar Penelope Ford posted the following new “Let’s Play” video for The Sims 4:. It was announced during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite that Jon Moxley vs. Karl...

WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW News & Notes – Lance Archer Talks Time In AEW So Far, Ethan Page’s Latest Vlog, More

You can check out this week’s “AEW Unrestricted” podcast below. This week’s episode features “The Murderhawk” Lance Archer:. “Lance Archer bet on himself when he signed on with AEW, and hasn’t looked back since. Lance talks about his journey to AEW, his first-time meeting Tony Khan, the backyard vignettes he filmed at Darby Allin’s house with Jake “The Snake” Roberts that introduced him to AEW fans, his in-ring debut at the Nightmare Factory during the pandemic lockdown, and his matches against Marko Stunt, Rey Fenix, and Miro. Lance also reveals the philosophy behind the color of his signature braid, the origins of the Murderhawk Monster, his Namahage status in Japan, why he wrestled under a mask for a short time early in his career, and who he’d love to form a faction with at AEW. Plus, Lance shares the story of the peanut butter challenge, the time he had breakfast with Stan Hansen, and a few choice words for AEW’s “Men of the Year.””
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/14 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match, Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson, Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Before the match Eddie Kingston hit Gallows with a pipe, leaving Moxley and Anderson alone in the ring. Moxley had a short advantage to start, the two men then met in the middle of the ring and traded strikes for almost 40 seconds. Anderson used some unsavory tactics and he was in control, until Moxley used a clothesline to knock Anderson out of the ring. Moxley then threw Anderson into the barricade and the two men fought on the entrance ramp. Here Anderson took control and he took Moxley back to the outer ring area. Moxley quickly countered and threw Anderson back to the ring.
WWEf4wonline.com

Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta set for AEW Dynamite

A new match featuring Sammy Guevara has been added to Dynamite. Guevara will face Wheeler Yuta on tomorrow’s show, which will mark the first night of Fyter Fest. This will be Guevara’s first match following his main event on Dynamite two weeks ago where he lost to MJF after interference from Shawn Spears.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jimmy Uso Arrested During WWE Show?

WWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested last night (Monday) on the charge of DUI. He was released from jail this morning after a bail of $500 was paid. Some reports state how WWE have reacted so far. However, It is still too early for that at this point. Dana Brooke Is Marrying Surprising Boxer.
NFLWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Major AEW Signing News Leaks

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar is currently a free-agent. AEW have been targetting the free agents to sign and huge names like Daniel Bryan and recently CM Punk’s name popped up. Brock Lesnar to AEW as well?. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that AEW had four big...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Daughter Calls Out Divas At Raw

Kaia, the daughter of WWE legend The Undertaker seems to be a huge fan of WWE. She had made her presence felt with her mother and former WWE star Michelle McCool at this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Undertaker was backstage. Kaia was spotted with Michelle McCool. Kaia was...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee ‘Buried’ On WWE Raw For Sad Reason

WWE star Keith Lee made his much-awaited return on this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. But, that did not end well for The Limitless One as he surprisingly lost to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a quick match. The former NXT Champion One had been off WWE programming for...
Wrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Drops Matt Riddle Bombshell

‘The Original Bro’ Matt Riddle has accomplished quite a lot during his relatively short time in a WWE ring as not only was he a standout for WWE NXT but is also a former WWE United States Champion. However one thing that you probably won’t see out of Riddle anytime soon is a match against former WWE Universal Champion – Brock Lesnar. Is Brock Lesnar eligible for an ‘imminent’ WWE return?
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Signs Two Year Deal With AEW

The wrestling world has certainly become a little more interesting ever since the emergence of AEW as you never know when you might see a familiar face on AEW programming. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts has been working in AEW as Lance Archer’s manager for some time now, and he recently revealed during an interview with Diamond Dallas Page that he signed a two year deal with All Elite Wrestling.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Michael Cole Bold Message To AEW Star Leaks

WWE SmackDown commentator Michael Cole has been leading the commentary desk of WWE for over two decades and he has been remarkable with his job. Michael opens up on his career in WWE; talks about Jim Ross. Cole is often credited not for what he does on-screen, but he also...
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Charlotte Flair’s WWE RAW Women’s Title Reign Was So Short

Charlotte Flair is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. She lost the RAW Women’s Title on RAW this week, but that still counted as a title run, no matter how short it is. There is a reason why she got such a short reign.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 16

WWE welcomed back its friends to the show that never ends Friday on SmackDown, the first live event in front of a full capacity crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic and, more importantly, the go-home edition of the blue brand ahead of Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The spectacle featured...
WWEBleacher Report

Is All Out the Perfect Time for Kenny Omega to Lose the AEW Title?

When Kenny Omega won the AEW World Championship on the Dec. 2 episode of Dynamite, he seemingly accomplished the goal that many New Japan Pro-Wrestling fans had set out for him. In the process, the Canadian officially broke bad and introduced the American audience to an updated version of The...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Bianca Belair Discusses Her ESPY’s Dress, Nikki Bella Plays With Matteo, More

WWE recently added several missing episodes of their “The Main Event” specials to the WWE content library on Peacock. You can check out this week’s edition of “ROH Week By Week” below. This episode features new ROH World Champion Bandido speaking out for the first time since winning the title at Saturday night’s ‘Best in the World’ pay-per-view event:
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch ‘Gone’ From WWE Raw?

WWE Universe had been expecting that Becky Lynch would be making her return at Money In The Bank pay-per-view as she has been teasing the fans. They were even hopeful of seeing ‘The Man’ back in the final minutes of this week’s Monday Night Raw. But, that did not happen,...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW Dynamite Viewership For 7/14/21

AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 1,025,000 viewers, which is up from the show last week that did 871,000. They drew a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is up from the previous week’s 0.33. It should be noted that last night’s show went head-to-head with game three of the NBA Finals, which drew an average of 7.057 million viewers.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting & Chris Jericho Dressing Room Photo Leaks

AEW veteran stars Sting and Chris Jericho are two of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. It is noted that they are the only non EVP’s to have their own dressing rooms. Sting and Chris Jericho have separate dressing rooms. A picture started surfacing on social media that showed a...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Former Impact Wrestling Champion Officially A Free Agent

Sometimes you need to move on. The wrestling world has been changing a lot as of late and some of the moves have made things a lot more interesting. One of the biggest changes has been the movement of wrestlers from one promotion to another as it can be fascinating to see where someone winds up. We might be finding that out again as someone is taking their leave.

