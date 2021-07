For the second game in a row, the Columbus Crew came back from a 2-0 deficit to tie 2-2, this time against FC Cincinnati in the first Hell Is Real Derby of the season at TQL Stadium. There was a lot up in the air coming into the match with 11 players out for the Black & Gold due to injury or international duty, and after a disastrous first half with early goals and a red card, it seemed the depleted roster was going to take a real toll on results. But some magic from Lucas Zelarayan pulled the Crew to a gritty away point.