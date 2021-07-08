Big Rapids’ Garlock Celebrates Stanley Cup Win

TAMPA BAY — Brian Garlock, a Big Rapids native and former Ferris State University ice arena employee, is

celebrating his second consecutive Stanley Cup win as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning staff.

Garlock, who is in his 8th year with the team as a video coordinator, hoisted the Stanley Cup trophy over his head for the second time following the Lightning’s game five win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

“It’s a unique experience, it’s unreal that it’s actually happened. It’s kind of a “pinch yourself” moment now, you know looking back,” said Garlock.

“And to do it twice in a row in this era, it just takes it to another level for sure. It’s hard to put it into words, I mean you touch that trophy, that thing’s been a round a long time and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of it.”

A 2003 graduate of Big Rapids high school and Ferris State alum, Garlock has been with Lightning’s head coach John Cooper since his time with the Texarkana Bandits of the North American Hockley League.

Since then, Garlock followed Cooper to the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL, along with the Syracuse Crunch and Norfolk Admirals of the AHL.

He’s been with Tampa Bay since Cooper was hired before the 2013-2014 season.