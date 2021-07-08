After a Year of Losses, Higher Ed’s Work Force Is Growing Again

For many organizations navigating a post-pandemic work environment, one of the most common questions from employees is, “Can I work remotely?” The question for supervisors and administrators seems to be, “Can remote work actually work?” Certainly, many IT organizations have proven that remote work can function very effectively. In some ways, the pandemic was a renaissance in demonstrating how employees could acclimate to new and uncharted work environments while still providing good customer service, communications and support from a distance. IT departments had the opportunity to demonstrate what being agile and flexible really meant. Remote work may not be the best choice for all IT functions and operations, but there are important takeaways, strategies and best practices from which to learn.