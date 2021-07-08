Cancel
After a Year of Losses, Higher Ed’s Work Force Is Growing Again

By Dan Bauman
The Chronicle of Higher Education
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter shedding a net of 660,000 workers over the course of the pandemic, the labor force that powers America’s colleges and universities finds itself growing again at a steady, if uneven, pace. Since 2021 began, higher education has recovered a third of the labor force it shed in 2020, with the sector adding an estimated 90,000 jobs in May, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s on top of a net of 153,000 jobs added since December of last year, when the number of jobs hit its lowest point during the pandemic.

