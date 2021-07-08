Cancel
Gamecocks in the summer leagues: July 8

By John Whittle
247Sports
Cover picture for the articleAfter a year off for many, the summer baseball leagues are up and rolling and there are nearly 20 current or incoming South Carolina players who are taking part in some form of baseball this summer. Many are up in the Cape Cod League, others are playing locally and one is going international.

