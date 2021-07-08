KC NWSL midfielder to retire from pro soccer

KC NWSL (0-6-3 ) @ OL Reign (2-5-1) When: Sunday, July 11 | 6:00 PM CT. TV: Paramount+ | KSMO-TV (Kansas City) Kansas City NWSL visit OL Reign Sunday with both teams are at the bottom of the standing but looking to improve their position in the table. KC NWSL have struggled to score but as the season progress they are looking better overall. In their last match they went down in the first half but a spectacular goal by Marianna Larroquette late in the match enable Kansas City to steal a point at NJ/NY Gotham FC. Argentinian forward Larroquette now leads Kansas City with two goals and an assist.