KC NWSL midfielder to retire from pro soccer
Kansas City NWSL midfielder Diana Matheson announced her retirement from professional soccer Wednesday morning. “After such a successful career at all levels of the game this could not have been an easy decision for Diana,” head coach Huw Williams said. “Even though she wasn’t able to join us this season, she leaves a great legacy in our league and in the game as a whole. She’s accomplished great things during her career and we wish her the best in her next chapter.”www.wyandottedaily.com
