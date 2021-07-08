Two Arrested for Fireworks Fire

On July 4, two men were arrested for throwing a firework from a vehicle and starting a fire along Highway 34 according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. At 4:14 p.m., deputies were dispatched to aid the Fire Department in Alsea and Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews with a fire that had been started by fireworks on Highway 34 around milepost 31. This fire was quickly taken care of but burned an estimated 0.64 acres on the east and west side of the road.