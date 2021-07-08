FACT CHECK: Was Actress Allison Mack Sentenced To Three Years In Prison For ‘Kidnapping Children And Forcing Them To Be Sex Slaves’?
An image shared on Facebook claims actress Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison for “kidnapping children and forcing them to be sex slaves.”. Mack was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, according to a Department of Justice spokesperson. She was not charged or convicted of kidnapping or sex trafficking children.checkyourfact.com
