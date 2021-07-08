FACT CHECK: Was Actress Allison Mack Sentenced To Three Years In Prison For ‘Kidnapping Children And Forcing Them To Be Sex Slaves’?

Wire fraud is handled by the Secret Service, not the FBI. Given the FBI's demonstrated lack of competence in detecting or prosecuting computer fraud, it's not startling that some of the very few cases successfully prosecuted in the USA are investigated and prosecuted by the Secret Service working with the SEC. It normally takes quite large scale abuse to gain the interest of the Secret Service: they've been leery of directly pursuing hackers for decades since the utter fiasco of Operation Sundevil in 1990.