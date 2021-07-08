Report: Drought Worsened Across Much of Minnesota

La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service is expecting two rounds of strong to severe storms across the area throughout today and into tonight. According to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, as of 6:30 a.m., the severe storms are likely anywhere across the area, but especially near and south of the I-90 border. The first round is a line of strong to severe storms that will move through Southeast Minnesota from late morning and into the afternoon with possible "torrential rainfall" and have a significant threat for damaging winds.