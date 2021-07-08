Youth baseball coach killed on highway was shot in the head, medical examiner says

GoFundMe

The Little League coach killed by a gunman while driving on Highway 169 died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner revealed Jay Boughton's cause of death Thursday afternoon. The 56-year-old was driving home with his son around 10 p.m. Tuesday, on Highway 169 south of Rockford Road, following the conclusion of a game in Coon Rapids, the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association (ACYBA) said.

According to police, another motorist traveling the same direction alongside Boughton's vehicle opened fire. Boughton was struck and lost control of the vehicle, going off the highway and crashing into a parking lot. He died at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.

Authorities, who say a "traffic altercation" may have preceded the shooting, are still searching for the suspect.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter, who they say was in a light-colored SUV, possibly a "Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, or similar vehicle." The vehicle may have damage to the driver's side rear bumper.

Plymouth police released three additional images of the suspected vehicle involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Capt. Michael Reed at 763-509-5178.

The ACYBA community is organizing a fundraiser for the Boughton family at Frankie's Pizza and they have also set up a GoFundMe page to support the Boughtons. The page has brought in more than $30,000 so far.

The medical examiner listed his manner of death as homicide.

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.