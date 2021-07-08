Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yarmouth, MA

Yarmouth Police Detective promoted to Sergeant

capecod.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYARMOUTH – Chief Frederickson is proud to announce the promotion of Detective Scott Lundegren to the rank of Patrol Sergeant. Sergeant Lundegren is a 19 year veteran of the department and spent the last 10 years in the detective division. Prior to working in detectives, Sergeant Lundegren was a patrol officer on the 12-8 shift. Sergeant Lundegren has worked as a field training officer, department instructor, and certified bicycle officer.

www.capecod.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yarmouth, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Yarmouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Provincetown, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Cape Cod#Yarmouth Police Detective#Patrol#Cape Wide News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy