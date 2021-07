Next week on The Flash season 7 episode 18, we’re going to see one of the most epic episodes yet. We don’t know how else you’d describe the season finale! Through “The Heart of the Matter, Part 2” you will see the culmination of the Godspeed War. We’re finally seeing this army whittled down to the true villain at the center of it, and we hope that the writers can cram everything in. We still wish that a villain like this had a little bit more of an opportunity to shine.