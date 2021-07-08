Cancel
University of Minnesota leaders renew discussion over renaming campus buildings

By Ryan Faircloth
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Minnesota leaders are mulling a new approach to renaming campus buildings two years after a bruising debate on the topic roiled the Twin Cities campus. At their annual retreat Thursday, President Joan Gabel and members of the university's Board of Regents were in agreement that buildings named after prominent figures should come up for renaming after several decades so new leaders can be honored. That concept will be incorporated into a new policy that will also address whether to rename buildings whose namesakes committed wrongful behavior.

