Before starring in Mission: Impossible, Tom Cruise was known for acting in a number of dramas and romantic comedies. When he took on the role of Ethan Hunt in 1996 – 25 years ago – his career changed completely. He was then seen as the action-hero movie star, who would go on to appear in seven M:I movies, as well as several other exciting hits, including Jack Reacher, Minority Report and Edge of Tomorrow. However, the beginning of Mission: Impossible was drastically different before George Lucas got involved.