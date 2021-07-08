Some Quad Cities parents soon to receive federal tax credit

Most Quad-Cities parents can expect to receive the first installment of the Child Tax Credit on July 15. About 90% of parents in the U.S. qualify for the tax credit, according to the IRS. The credit — funded by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March — is available to parents who are individual taxpayers who earn up to $75,000 per year, heads of household who earn up to $112,500 and married taxpayers or widows/widowers who make up to $150,000.