Animal Encounter Coming to Evansville Libraries July 17th
If you've got a kiddo who loves animals, this is definitely an event you won't want to miss. Animal Tales is coming to a few Evansville Vanderburg Public Libraries on July 17th. They say Animal Tales isn't just a sit and lecture event, kids get the chance to learn about unique animals and get up close and personal with them. Judging by the Animal Tales promo video talking about what they have to offer you'll see everything from the cute and cuddly to the creepy and crawly, to the slithery.103gbfrocks.com
