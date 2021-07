Another weekend is here and it’s a good weekend if you’re a VR gamer. We’ve been waiting for Sniper Elite VR for over a year and I’m happy to say it doesn’t disappoint. But what this obsessed VR gaming nerd wasn’t expecting was to be playing a really fun VR baseball game. Sadly, it’s not on the PSVR currently, but It’s called Totally Baseball and despite more than a few of the bugs that we’ve learned to expect from a brand new indie release, it’s still really fun. What better way to spend the weekend than enjoying a few beers down at the yard, right?