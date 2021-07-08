Cancel
Food Safety

**UPDATE** Tyson Foods Inc. recalls ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination

 13 days ago

**UPDATE** WASHINGTON, D.C. (7/8/21) — Details of this recall were updated to reflect additional date codes and an increase in product poundage from approximately 8,492,832 pounds to approximately 8,955,296 pounds. The recalled product names and product codes remain the same. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

Food Safety
Health
USDA
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Public Health
Related
Retailfoodsafetynews.com

Muffins recalled from Walmart, 7-Eleven, other retailers because of Listeria test

Listeria tests have prompted the recall of more than two dozen kinds of muffin products from retailers nationwide, including from Walmart and 7-Eleven stores. Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. initiated the recall after receiving test results, according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
Butler, PAwisr680.com

Tyson Foods Issuing Chicken Recall

Tyson Foods is issuing another recall on some chicken products over concerns about listeria. The company recalled more than 450,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken. The dates listed on the package were between December 26th and April 13th. This comes after issuing their first recall of nearly 9 million pounds of...
Food SafetyLifehacker

How to Tell If Your Chicken Is Part of the 9 Million Pound Recall

Fully cooked, ready-to-eat chicken may be a convenient way to add some protein to a meal, but if you have any in your fridge right now, you’re going to want to check the label. That’s because almost 9 million pounds (8,955,296 pounds, to be exact) of Tyson chicken products are...
Washoe County, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Tyson ready-to-eat chicken recall affects local stores

Ready-to-eat chicken products from Tyson Foods Inc. that are potentially contaminated with Listeria are involved in a voluntary recall affecting stores in the area. The recall was announced July 3, but awareness of the recall was slow because of the holiday weekend. No confirmed Listeria cases have been reported to...
Food SafetyStillwater News-Press

Listeria concern prompts recall from Tyson Food Inc., Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc.

As the world continues its recovery in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, other health concerns have made their way to the forefront. Tyson Foods Inc. issued a press release July 3 announcing the recall of approximately 9 million pounds of ready to eat chicken products due to a possible contamination of listeria. The recalled products were issued between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13.
Food SafetyPosted by
Mashed

What You Need To Know About The Recent Kimchi Recall

On July 13, Chicago-based 5000 Years Foods, Inc. recalled several of its cabbage-based kimchi products because of possible listeria contamination (via U.S. Food and Drug Administration). The items are Sliced Cabbage Kimchi, Whole Cabbage Kimchi, Julrado Whole Cabbage Kimchi, No MSG Whole Cabbage Kimchi, No MSG Julrado Sliced Cabbage Kimchi, White Kimchi, and Baby Napa Kimchi.
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
Agriculturedrgnews.com

USDA announces pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers

The Department of Agriculture is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that experienced losses due to COVID-19. Announced Tuesday (July 20, 2021), the funding is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency from July 22 through October 15, 2021. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program is administered by FSA in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

USDA proposes that gene modifications that mimic conventional breeding should not be regulated

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is soliciting feedback on a proposal to add three modifications that plants could contain and be exempt from USDA’s biotechnology regulations. These modifications are similar and functionally equivalent to modifications that could otherwise be achieved through conventional breeding.

Comments / 0

