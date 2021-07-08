Marsha Mercer column: Time to retire the national anthem?

I can make an educated guess about what most White American parents want in public school history books. They want their children to learn of an America with a heroic origin story reminiscent of a DC or Marvel film. America’s genesis would be that of God-fearing men and women divinely led to the shores of America after barely escaping the death sentences decreed by their home nations’ evil leaders. And equipped with a tool belt filled with faith, a relentless work ethic, and self-determination, this motley crew of God-fearing outcasts built a nation based on equality, freedom, and justice for all. Now, that is the type of narrative that inspires best-selling books, green-lights big-budget movie trilogies, and puts action figures in McDonald’s Happy Meal boxes. Unfortunately, that ain’t the story of America.
