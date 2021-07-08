Woman missing from Waite Park is found safe

Waite Park Police Department

UPDATE FROM WAITE PARK PD:

"As a result of help from local media we were able make contact with Melissa down in the Twin Cities. She is safe and we are no longer looking for her."

Original story

The Waite Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 35-year-old woman.

Melissa Ann Andrle was reported missing on June 18, according to police, but hasn't been seen by friends or family since June 5 in Waite Park.

The police department says it has checked "several locations" in the area, but has not found Andrle. Police are now asking for help from the public in location Andrle, so authorities can check on her welfare.

Andrle, when last seen, was wearing a short-sleeved shirt, with short jean shorts and blue and white loafer shoes. She is about 5-foot-2, with brown hair and green eyes. She has two distinct tattoos — "Robert" on the left side of her neck, and

Matthew" on her left arm — as well as a scar on her left wrist.

The police department says she may be with a friend known only as "Marcus." She has previous addresses on the northeast side of St. Cloud, and on Sycamore Street East in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Waite Park Police Department says anyone with information about where Andrle is should call the department at 320-251-6300, or Tri County Crime Stoppers. 1-800-255-1301.

