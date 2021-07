CVS Health’s MinuteClinic is offering Video Visits for patients in the state of Nevada. The service is now available in 49 states and Washington, D.C. Nevadans can now seek care for non-emergency, routine health care through MinuteClinic Video Visits, a telehealth offering. Video Visits are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be accessed via a mobile device or computer. Video Visits also are an effective screening option for people that may have COVID-19, enabling patients to talk with a health care provider and receive a basic screening to determine their risk for COVID-19, without having to leave home.