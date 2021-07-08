Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Recent Deals Signal Start of a New Home Health Arms Race, Market Shift

By Robert Holly
homehealthcarenews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you dig into the home health market, you’ll find that a lot of providers look very much alike. Overall, the home health market is made up of several thousand different players, from smaller mom-and-pop shops led by mission-driven nurses to multi-million-dollar behemoths led by savvy health care veterans. Yet for the most part, many of the big and small operators all run similar models based on the three well-defined service lines of home health, hospice and personal care services.

homehealthcarenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Health Systems#Arms Race#Mertz Taggart Managing#Home Health Care#Snf#Ltach#Lhc Group Inc#Lhcg#Scp Health#Amedisys Inc#Amed#Contessa Health#Humana Inc#Kindred At Home#Dispatchhealth#Pe#Accentcare Inc#Covid#Cms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Health
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Health Services
Related
San Antonio, TXhomecaremag.com

Jet Health Acquires Signal Home Health & Hospice

FORT WORTH, Texas (July 13, 2021)—Jet Health, Inc., a regional provider of home health and hospice services, announced the acquisition of Signal Home Health & Hospice, a San Antonio, Texas-based company. The acquisition marks Jet Health’s seventh acquisition and furthers the company’s strategy to build a premier home health and hospice provider across the western and southwestern United States.
Health Serviceshomehealthcarenews.com

Addus to Acquire Home Health, Hospice Provider Armada for $29M

Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Armada Skilled Home Health and Hospice, further building out its already sizable footprint in the state of New Mexico. It’s yet another step for Addus in its quest to build out home health, hospice and personal care lines...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

3 health systems that recently scored health tech licensing deals

With the rapid acceleration of digital health during the pandemic, hospitals and health systems are increasingly getting involved in health tech licensing and commercialization of innovative platforms and devices. Here are three health systems that have inked tech licensing deals in the past few months. 1. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic...
HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Clover Health planning expansion into 101 new markets

Clover Health, a technology company focused on health equity for underserved seniors, recently announced plans to nearly double its geographic footprint. The expansion, subject to approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, will make Clover's Medicare Advantage plans available to eligible individuals in a total of 209 counties across nine states.
Health Serviceshomehealthcarenews.com

Signify Health’s Home-Based Hospital Transition Program Gains Steam

Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) — a value-based care platform with a home-based focus — announced Tuesday that it has activated its “Transition to Home” program for over 50 hospitals in 12 states. The program allows Medicare patients to receive clinical and social care support as they transition from the hospital...
Economyhomehealthcarenews.com

Mission Buys Healthy Living Network, Effectively Doubling Its Overall Business

Mission Healthcare announced Wednesday that it has acquired Healthy Living Network, a multi-state home health provider founded over a decade ago. The deal is the largest acquisition in the San Diego-based Mission’s history, CEO Paul VerHoeve told Home Health Care news. Additionally, by joining forces with Healthy Living Network, Mission effectively doubles its overall business and solidifies its standing as a true regional home health player in a rapidly consolidating industry.
HealthSFGate

5 telehealth tips for at-home health care

(BPT) - Telehealth is enabling health care professionals to provide patient care remotely, safely and conveniently through technologies such as a computer, mobile phone or landline telephone more than ever before. This has reduced barriers to care for millions of people who live far away from specialists, have transportation or mobility issues, or are in rural communities or other underserved areas. Many patients and providers are turning to Telehealth.HHS.gov for a one-stop resource to learn about telehealth care offerings, best practices for visits and to find answers to common questions.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Texas Stateruralradio.com

Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda COVID-19 variant

(NEW YORK) — A major Texas hospital system has reported its first case of the lambda COVID-19 variant, as the state reels from the rampant delta variant. Houston Methodist Hospital, which operates eight hospitals in its network, said the first lambda case was confirmed Monday. The lambda variant was first...
New Orleans, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Bernhard lands major energy deal with LCMC Health in New Orleans

Metairie-based Bernhard, an engineering and contracting firm owned by Jim Bernhard’s private equity firm, Bernhard Capital Partners, has inked a 15-year deal with LCMC Health to upgrade and operate the energy infrastructure at LCMC’s six New Orleans-area hospitals. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. If the contract is similar...
Health Servicespharmacytimes.com

Navigating Patient Home Care During COVID-19 and Beyond

Home infusion of specialty medications was an outpatient service offered to patients before the pandemic started; however, with COVID-19, home infusion became more important than ever. The word “home” took on new meaning last year as we navigated the changes and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fewer people seeking outpatient...
Economyophthalmologytimes.com

CMS 2022 Physician Fee Schedule includes payment cut

AAO, Surgical Care Coalition teaming up to ensure the final version of the rule is fair to ophthalmologists and surgeons as one company is expressing its disappointment in the proposal. The proposed 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule and Quality Payment Program rules released by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services...
HealthPosted by
pymnts

Pepsi Says Shift To eCommerce, At-Home And Health Is Permanent

PepsiCo said on Tuesday (July 13) that it is positioning itself to capture a post-COVID consumer shift that will see continued migration toward digital commerce and online shopping, as well as an ongoing increase in stay-at-home activities and maintaining a healthier lifestyle. The comments come as the New York-based soft...
Health Servicesaithority.com

AtlantiCare Expands Consumer Self-Service With Digital Access Solutions From Kyruus

New Jersey Health System is Seeing More Than 20,000 Searches Per Month in its New Provider Search and Scheduling Solution. Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, announced that AtlantiCare, an integrated health system serving Southern New Jersey, has enhanced consumer online access to care through the Kyruus ProviderMatch platform. New and existing patients can now more easily discover the providers who best match their needs across AtlantiCare’s network and self-schedule appointments with select providers.
Economyseniorhousingnews.com

Transactions & Financings: Brookdale Completes Sale of Home Health, Hospice Arms; Vicar’s Landing Secures $116M Bond Financing

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) completed the previously announced sale of its home health, hospice and outpatient therapy business line to HCA Healthcare. The sale was first announced in February. Under the terms of the deal, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based senior housing operator sold an 80% stake in Brookdale Healthcare Services...

Comments / 0

Community Policy