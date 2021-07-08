Recent Deals Signal Start of a New Home Health Arms Race, Market Shift
If you dig into the home health market, you’ll find that a lot of providers look very much alike. Overall, the home health market is made up of several thousand different players, from smaller mom-and-pop shops led by mission-driven nurses to multi-million-dollar behemoths led by savvy health care veterans. Yet for the most part, many of the big and small operators all run similar models based on the three well-defined service lines of home health, hospice and personal care services.homehealthcarenews.com
