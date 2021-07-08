American Horror Stories Teases More Murder House & a Killer Santa in Haunting First Trailer

So what happens when you take a forbidden film and screen it for lots of people to see? Well, you're about to find out in this week's Eduardo Sánchez-directed and Manny Coto-written third chapter of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and FX on Hulu's AHS spinoff American Horror Stories (check out our review of the two-episode season opener here). With the new episode set to 'scream" on Hulu this Thursday, viewers learned earlier this week that this round stars Rhenzy Feliz as Chad, Madison Bailey as Kelley, John Carroll Lynch as Larry Bitterman (sweet!), Leonardo Cecchi as Milo, Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Ben J. Pierce as Dee, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore (???), Adrienne Barbeau as Verna (!!!), Brandon Papo as Tillis, and Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth. And now? How about a small taste of what's in store when you pull up to the "Drive-In"?