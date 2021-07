For some time now, I have been grappling and endeavoring to come to terms with phrases like “critical race theory” and “cancel culture.”. First, before I can get into the crux of what my column is all about today, I believe it is necessary to say that though I may not agree with all of the arguments, opinions and beliefs that people may embrace or advocate for or against, I believe that each of us has the right to choose what we are going to believe and be a proponent of.