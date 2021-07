The Adair County Cattlemen’s Association will be holding their summer Beef Field Day on Tuesday – July 27th at 6:00 pm. All beef producers are invited to attend. The Field Day will be held at JMS Polled Herefords located at 4850 Caldwell Ridge Road in Knifley. Attendees will need to register by calling the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service at (270) 384-2317. There will be a catered meal and guest speakers presenting on topics including beef cattle genetics, forages, and updates to the 2021 CAIP program. Attending this Field Day will count toward educational requirements of the upcoming 2021 CAIP program.