Jeff Bezos is spreading a bit of wealth. The Amazon founder became the second billionaire in history to fly into space in his own aircraft, per CNN, on July 20. Richard Branson previously beat Bezos to the punch when he was launched into space on his Virgin Galactic rocket the week prior. Bezos, though, flew on Blue Origin's New Shepard Rocket with his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands, and an 82-year-old pioneer from Texas — the youngest and oldest to fly into space, making the space race competition even more entertaining, according to The Guardian.