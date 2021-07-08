BookMark: 'Ready Player One' By Ernest Cline, An 'Absurd' Tech Dystopia

The legacy of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe lives on in the memories of grown-up ’80s kids, well-worn vintage toys, brand new toys that look vintage, and in the new Netflix sequel series from Kevin Smith, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. But for those who truly believe in the power of Grayskull, the strangest and perhaps most tender memory of all is the bizarre 1987 live-action film version of Masters of the Universe. Starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man, this movie finds the warriors from Eternia traveling across space and time to crash the prom. Starring a pre-Friends Courteney Cox as a hapless teen who gets mixed-up in the battle between He-Man and Skeletor, the plot of Masters of the Universe is almost too absurd to be believed. And yet, it happened. Here’s why you should give Masters of the Universe another look, and where to watch it streaming for free. Mild He-Man spoilers from 1987 ahead.