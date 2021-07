OpTic Chicago picked up a dominant 3-0 victory over the New York Subliners during the Call of Duty League’s Stage Five group play match today. OpTic, a team that’s consistently sat within the top five of the CDL standings all season, finally achieved a statement win over one of the league’s top four teams. This was the team many expected to see all season, winning matches with emphatic numbers. Aside from Scump, who posted a 1.02 series K/D, the other three members of OpTic all had 1.34 K/Ds or better. Envoy, thanks to a 35-17 performance on Raid Control, led Chicago with a 1.63 K/D across the series’ three maps.