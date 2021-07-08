Cancel
Marietta, GA

Maurer, Jacqueline

Marietta Daily Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacqueline Margaret Maurer, age 91 of Marietta, GA passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Jacqueline is preceded in death by her biological parents Clarence and Loretta Hines, adoptive parents, August and Viola Ruetty; husband, Lawrence Walter Maurer, Jr., and daughters Margaret Maurer and Mary Maurer. She is survived by her son, Stephen and wife, Susan Maurer of Kennesaw, GA; granddaughter, Christina Maurer also of Kennesaw, GA. Funeral Service will be held, 11:00 am, Monday, July 12, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3401 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA. A private burial will follow in the Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggest donations to be made to the Kennesaw Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics (Kennesaw LETR) : Officer Scott Luther, 2529 JO Stephenson Ave, Kennesaw, Ga 30144.

