Cannes 2021: The Souvenir Part II review

By CineVue
Cine Vue
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps the biggest difference between The Souvenir and Part II is its shift towards comedy. Whereas the first film charted the doomed love affair of Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne), the aspiring film student, and Anthony (Tom Burke), who might work for the Foreign Office or might be a compulsive liar as well as a confirmed drug addict, this second outing takes the aftermath of grief and the slow process of recovery and along the way charts a surprisingly comic path. Tragedy is when everybody dies: comedy tells us life goes on. This is life going on.

MoviesScreendaily

‘The French Dispatch’: Cannes Review

Wes Anderson launches his fantastical France-set anthology at Cannes before a September global release through Searchlight. Dir: Wes Anderson. UK/France/Germany. 2020. 107 mins. Artifice imitates life in The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s exceedingly clever love letter to literary magazines such as The New Yorker. Told in chapters which represent individual...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Jane By Charlotte’: Cannes Review

Jane Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg explore their relationship in this modest, tender documentary. Dir. Charlotte Gainsbourg. France. 2021. 107 mins. When a celebrated actress and singer makes a film about her mother, also a celebrated actress and singer, you expect the result to be something of a mutual appreciation party. In fact, in Jane by Charlotte, Jane Birkin and daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg seem not only to revel in each other’s company, but to be a little perplexed by each other – and in Birkin’s case, perplexed by herself too. This small, engaging film doesn’t offer much in the way of introduction to Birkin for non-initiates - there’s nothing about her acting career, for example. But for the devoted audience of a star who can – for once – genuinely be called an icon, the film offers a tender and quite illuminating portrait of a mother-daughter relationship seen both within, and far away from, the public sphere of celebrity. It should have a modest but solid presence in Francophile, cinephile and musical outlets alike.
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Dispatch: Nadav Lapid’s “Ahed’s Knee,” Arthur Harari’s “Onoda,” and Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir: Part II”

The Souvenir: Part II Cannes, Day 3: early in the festival, late in the night. I began my first dispatch wondering what the films here would have to say about the past two years, and already a few seem to raise questions that we’ve all been forced to wrestle with in these pandemic times. What is it that makes up a community? What does it mean to exist without one? In Nadav Lapid’s incendiary Ahed’s Knee, screening in the official competition, the dilemmas take place on a national scale. Avshalom Pollak plays Y, a Tel Aviv director in his forties who travels to a remote village in Israel’s Arava region for a screening of his latest work. There, he’s greeted by Yahalom (Nur Fibak), a young officer for the Ministry of Culture who’s there to make sure the Q&a will only touch upon a list of “sanctioned” topics.
WorldScreendaily

‘Returning To Reims’: Cannes Review

Jan-Gabriel Pierot uses archive footage to paints his portrait of French working class life over 70 years. Dir/scr: Jean-Gabriel Periot. France. 2021. 83mins. Returning To Reims (Retour a Reims (Fragments)) constructs a fascinating reflection on working class life in France over the past 70 years. Loosely adapted from Didier Eribon’s 2009 memoir, Jean-Gabriel Periot’s documentary matches a mosaic of archive footage with one family history to vividly evoke shifting currents in the political life of the nation. An emotional, thought-provoking work, it should attract politically engaged audiences in France, where Jour2Fete will distribute, and extensive festival interest internationally.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Magnetic Beats’: Cannes Review

1980s pirate radio lifts two brothers - and audiences - into a new world in this Directors’ Fortnight debut from Brittany. Dir: Vincent Maël Cardona. France/Germany. 2021. 98 mins. The early 1980s: there’s a burst of post-punk creativity in the cultural landscape – a rebellious DIY energy which seeps into...
MoviesScreendaily

‘A Radiant Girl’: Cannes Review

Sandrine Kiberlain directs this French Occupation drama which plays out in Cannes Critics’ Week. Dir. Sandrine Kiberlain. France. 2021. 98 mins. The Occupation in Paris: we’ve been here many times before in French cinema, and one thing can certainly be said of Sandrine Kiberlain’s debut feature as a writer-director is that she does it differently. Whether or not she does it well it is almost moot: there’s plenty to engage in A Radiant Girl, not least a performance by Rebecca Marder which more than delivers (perhaps even too much) on the luminous promise of the English title.
WorldScreendaily

‘House Arrest’: Cannes Review

Aleksey German Jr arrives at Cannes with the story of a University professor confined to campus. David (Merab Ninidze), a university professor in a provincial Russian campus which has clearly seen better days, launches a one-man social media campaign designed to reveal the corruption of the local mayor. His actions backfire however, and he finds himself placed under house arrest and served with trumped up embezzlement charges (the same charges, coincidentally, which were made against Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who spent 18 months under house arrest). Aleksey German Jr’s latest film, a Kafkaesque single-location satire about the considerable cost of doing the right thing, lacks some of the dense complexity of his earlier work. But in David, the film has a charismatic and textured central character who widens the scope of a picture which rarely strays beyond the confines of a cluttered, claustrophobic apartment.
MoviesScreendaily

’Unclenching The Fists’: Cannes Review

Russian filmmaker Kira Kovalenko makes her debut with an intense family drama. A young woman fears that she has one last chance to escape the virtual prison created by her father in a soul-destroying mining town in the Caucasus – but, after years of smothering constraint, the biggest obstacle to her dream may actually be herself. While this is a promising premise, Kira Kovalenko’s second film (after 2016’s Sofichka), is far less affecting than it ought to be. In fact, it is much like its characters: earnest, intense and often suffocating.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Bergman Island’: Cannes Review

Mia Hansen-Løve takes Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth on a pilgrimage to Sweden. Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve. France/Belgium/Germany/Sweden. 2021. 112 mins. Not so much a homage as a full-blown pilgrimage, Mia Hansen-Løve’s Cannes Competition title Bergman Island shows what happens when two film-makers come under the spell of a legendary auteur and his island home. It’s also an illustration of the dangers of falling in thrall to artistic masters – not only because Ingmar Bergman’s influence on the lives of these characters isn’t entirely beneficial, but also because Bergman Island itself feels a little oppressively haunted by the shadow of the Swedish master.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Lamb Review – Cannes 2021

Valdimar Jóhansson’s superb debut feature is a story that seems taken from an Icelandic fable as old as the hills whilst being as new and exciting as any film seen this yearin Cannes (where it is screening in the Un Certain Regard section). With three strong central performances and some stunning surprises, not to mention the added bonus of excellent cameos from a dog, a cat and a flock of sheep, this film is not to be missed.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Intregalde’: Cannes Review

Romania’s new wave director Radu Muntean returns with a cast of characters who can’t see the woods for the trees. Dir. Radu Muntean. Romania. 2021. 104 mins. Romanian cinema takes a trip into the dark woods in Intregalde by Radu Muntean, a mainstay of the country’s New Wave. Following titles like Tuesday After Christmas (2010) and Alice T. (2018), Muntean comes to Directors’ Fortnight with a road movie – or rather, a muddy-track movie – that teases us with the possibility that it may become a survival drama or a Blair Witch-style chiller. Instead, Muntean leads us into a playfully caustic realm of social satire, as his characters find themselves in unknown territory without either GPS or a clear moral compass. This vivid variation on the New Wave’s founding aesthetic of character-based realism should have modest commercial prospects but will be rock solid at festivals.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Good Mother’: Cannes Review

Hafsia Hersi shows her mettle in her second film, set in a Marseilles housing estate. An instantly involving portrait of a fifty-something woman in contemporary Marseilles diligently holding together several generations, Good Mother firmly establishes actor turned writer/director Hafsia Herzi (that was her dancing and dancing in The Secret of the Grain) as a significant French filmmaker following her 2019 debut You Deserve A Lover. Anchored by non-pro Halima Benhamed (who had never acted and merely accompanied her daughter to an audition) as radiantly stoic central character Nora, the film’s always-convincing narrative is a seemingly effortless example of all the intersectionality, diversity and women in front of and behind the camera anyone could possibly want.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Playground’: Cannes Review

Life in a French primary school is a trauma to be endured in Laura Wandel’s gut-punch debut. A gut-punch of a film that is not so much a portrait of schoolyard bullying as it is a sensory immersion straight into the heart of children abusing other children physically and emotionally, Playground is a sit-up-and-take-notice blend of outstandingly natural performances enhanced by spot-on cinematic choices. Told almost entirely from the height of its young protagonists, the film plunges viewers into a world (the film’s original French title is ‘Un Monde’) of seemingly unavoidable unease, grabbing us from the first frame and rarely letting up its relentless focus on stoic suffering vs daring to upset the status quo. Tough subject matter sensitively handled in this Cannes Un Certain Regard premiere distinguishes Belgian newcomer Laura Wandel as as a talent to watch.
Traffic Accidentsheyuguys.com

Titane Review – Cannes 2021

Titane is the sort of horror revenge-thriller in which every detail is a spoiler. Violent, shocking (sometimes shockingly violent) twists are so common in the first half that any revelation would take away from the high-octane viewing experience Titane promises – and delivers on. Starring Agatha Rousselle as dancer-turned-imposter Alexia,...
WorldScreendaily

‘Neptune Frost’: Cannes Review

Cyber-musical from Rwanda showing in Directors’ Fortnight displays defiant and dizzying originality. Dirs: Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman. US/Rwanda. 2021. 105 mins. This anti-capitalist cyber-musical set in a hacker encampment in a Rwandan tech-junkyard is as dizzyingly inventive as it is frequently incomprehensible. But the fact that viewers might struggle to stay on the same wavelength as the picture, which was co-directed and written by the American poet, actor and musician Saul Williams, doesn’t detract from the film’s fierce originality and punk iconoclasm. The nub of the story involves Neptune, an intersex runaway (played by both Cheryl Isheja and Elvis Ngabo) who forms a cosmic connection with Matalusa, a grieving coltan miner (Bertrand Ninteretse ’Kaya Free’), triggering a glitch that threatens the power structure which plunders the recourses and the people of the country. But it’s a pinwheel of a movie which is constantly sparking and spinning ideas.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Invisible Demons’: Cannes Review

Indian filmmaker Rahul Jain pulls no punches about his homeland’s environmental crisis. Dir Rahul Jain. India, Finland, USA. 2021. 70 mins. The terrible, incalculable environmental cost of India’s burgeoning economy is the subject of Rahul Jain’s powerful follow-up to his debut documentary, Machines. The two films share a thematic kinship – Machines also scrutinised industrialisation, looking at the impact on unregulated labour conditions – but with its use of narration and contextualisation, Invisible Demons is a more direct, less experimental piece of factual filmmaking. It’s eye-opening and rather depressing stuff, but while it stops short of being a rallying call to arms, the film delivers a stark message about the unsustainability of this kind of untrammeled ’progress’ in India.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Casablanca Beats’: Cannes Review

A vibrant musical from Nabil Ayouch, shot over two years at the cultural centre he founded. Dir: Nabil Ayouch. Morocco, France. 2021. 102 mins. Hip hop and rap music infuse every aspect of Nabil Ayouch’s vibrant musical, from the score, obviously, to the structure – a cut up mix of stories which can seem a little scattershot but defiantly dances to its own beat. This is a highly personal picture for the French-Moroccan director: Casablanca Beats was shot over the course of two years at a cultural center that Ayouch co-founded called Les Etoiles de Sidi Moumen, and features a charismatic group of young people who were real life students in a hip hop program called The Positive School of Hip Hop.

