Cannes 2021: The Souvenir Part II review
Perhaps the biggest difference between The Souvenir and Part II is its shift towards comedy. Whereas the first film charted the doomed love affair of Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne), the aspiring film student, and Anthony (Tom Burke), who might work for the Foreign Office or might be a compulsive liar as well as a confirmed drug addict, this second outing takes the aftermath of grief and the slow process of recovery and along the way charts a surprisingly comic path. Tragedy is when everybody dies: comedy tells us life goes on. This is life going on.cine-vue.com
Comments / 0