Kinder , Susan

Susan Lynn Bonk Kinder of Marietta, GA, passed away on July 4, 2021. She was born on June 14, 1955 in Charlotte, NC, the daughter of Robert Mark Bonk Sr. and Mary Neal Gwaltney Bonk. Susan was a beloved wife, daughter, sister and friend to all who knew her. Susan worked in insurance for most of her life, most recently for more than a decade with a division of BB&T. She was highly respected by her colleagues and clients and enjoyed her friendships with those she worked with. Susan's avocation was organic foods, cooking, wholistic gardening and healthcare. She had command of a wide breadth of information, ranging from general health knowledge to the most obscure health issue, which she could use to help friends, relatives and herself. She was unusual in that she could speak to doctors on their level concerning her recent illness because of her ability to research absolutely anything, retain the information and use it. She was married to Jeff Kinder, RN on October 26th, 1996. Jeff, who survives her, was a composer for most of his life working in advertising and network television and who is currently working as a registered nurse in semi-retirement. She also is survived by her twin brother, Robert Mark Bonk Jr., who is a location scout based out of Los Angeles, a painter and photographer, and his wife Elisa Bruley, of Monrovia, CA; and sisters Laura Bonk Dalton, who works in Corporate Communications for Gannett in Washington, D.C. and her husband David Dalton of Hilton Head, SC; and Sara Gail Bonk, of Woodstock, GA, the youngest sibling, who is an artist and designer. Susan also is survived by one niece, Jessica Rose Dalton McIlwee, and her husband, Bryan McIlwee, of Hilton Head, SC, and their child, Ellie McIlwee; and two nephews, Robert David Dalton and his wife Carolyn Dalton, of Lansdale, PA, and their children, Robert Dalton, Evie Dalton and Charlotte Dalton; and Josh Geiger, of Marietta, GA; and brothers-in-law Ford Kinder, MD and his wife, Jan Kinder, RN of Miami, FL, and Max Geiger of Marietta, GA. Susan was predeceased by her father, Robert Mark Bonk Sr., and her niece, Theresa Caroline Dalton, in addition to Zoe and Kiska, Jeff and Susan's beloved Huskies. Condolences may be sent to Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta. A funeral service will be held 2 pm Saturday, July 10, 2021 in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta. The family will receive friends from 1 pm - 2 pm Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-424-4924.