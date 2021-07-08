Musician/Director Jimmy Giannopoulos Modernizes The Mob Movie

Writer/director Elcid Asaei’s Lost for Words begins with Nadia (Lyna Dubarry) and Victoria (Sandie von Brockdorff) on their way to see one another to break up. As they slowly walk toward their meeting spot, the two come up with absurd reasons as to why they should end their relationship, including the way the other dresses and the sound of their voice. However, when the couple finally sees one another, for the first time in over three months, thanks to the pandemic, they realize that they are both at a loss for words.