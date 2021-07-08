Musician/Director Jimmy Giannopoulos Modernizes The Mob Movie
I’ve known Jimmy Giannopoulos for around 12 years. Back in the day, we both worked service jobs in the Lower East Side of Manhattan while pursuing our various creative endeavors. After I met him, he was becoming successful with his band Pretty Good Dance Moves (his Instagram handle is still PGDM). He also had a band with actor Penn Badgley called Mother. But he’s probably most well known for his band with Zoe Kravitz, Lolawolf, and there are probably a ton of other musical projects he has participated in over the years that I’m missing.filmthreat.com
