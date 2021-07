Google is still hard at work on the Pixel 5a 5G, a phone that back in April it denied was canceled. The company alluded that its official launch would happen around the same time of year that the Pixel 4a got announced in 2020, which was in August. This means we're probably only a few short weeks away from the unveiling, and that's been confirmed by the Pixel 5a's presence at the FCC today.