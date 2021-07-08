There is no reason the Steelers should keep 4 RBs in 2021

While the Steelers have kept four running backs in the past, doing so for the 2021 season is entirely unnecessary. While June and early July are a notably slow time for NFL news as teams are preparing for camp, roster predictions are a way to discuss players with the best shot of making the team. There are countless roster predictions out right now, and while each has its own credibility, one thing sticks out on a lot of them that doesn’t make sense. When looking at the running back position, the Steelers have no real reason to keep four running backs on the active roster.