Group warns of ‘non-violent ideological war’ in classrooms

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) got schooled on Sunday by a constituent at a town hall event in Dutchess County over the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. In video from the event in Hopewell Junction seen by The Post, the unidentified man asks Maloney: “What’s your stance on critical race theory being taught to our kids? I want to know why you think it might be a good idea to teach kids that, black and white, you’re suppressed and you’re the suppressor?” The man goes on to reference Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech and its hope that Americans would one day be judged “not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”