Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pierre, SD

Team behind South Dakota's court-blocked recreational marijuana law in 2020 will try again

By Christopher Vondracek
Mitchellrepublic.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. — It could soon be round two for marijuana legalization advocates in South Dakota, unless the state's Supreme Court upholds the past citizen-approved measure. Over the July Fourth weekend, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws announced they'd sent five new ballot measures — all related to defanging criminal laws and civil penalties for marijuana possession — to a legislative research team in Pierre.

www.mitchellrepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
Government
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Laws#South Dakotans#New Approach South Dakota#Forum News Service#The Supreme Court#Senate#House Of Representatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Politicsq957.com

South Dakota’s budget surplus, by the numbers

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group) — The State of South Dakota ended the 2021 fiscal year on June 30 with $301.8 million in its budget reserve, over $100 million more than at the end of the previous fiscal year. The State ended the 2020 fiscal year with a total reserve...
Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

South Dakota corrections officers get lower pay than neighbors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Data and research confirm a complaint about low pay for officers working for the South Dakota Department of Corrections. Low pay was cited in a complaint about DOC conditions which was shared July 13 by Gov. Kristi Noem. Noem announced Tuesday that she had placed Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt and State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young on administrative leave after a review of the complaint about DOC working conditions. Tim Reisch will serve as interim Secretary of Corrections. Doug Clark, the Deputy Secretary of Corrections, is stepping in as acting warden of the State Penitentiary.
Politicsdakotafreepress.com

Suicide Spikes in South Dakota; Where’s Noem’s No-Lockdown Dividend?

In March, Governor Kristi Noem claimed that “because we balanced fighting the virus with maintaining social, economic, and mental health, South Dakota didn’t see an increase in suicide rates.”. Um, (1) deaths by suicide went down in 2020 nationwide, including in places that took fighting coronavirus seriously, by 5.6%, while...
Flandreau, SDsdpb.org

Tribe Becomes South Dakota’s First Medical-Marijuana Seller

Legal marijuana sales are happening in South Dakota for the first time, but it’s only for medical purposes and there’s only one place to shop so far. The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe is the first seller of medical marijuana in the state. Native Nations Cannabis is a tribal business that began sales Thursday. That’s the day a new, voter-approved state law legalizing medical marijuana took effect.
Politicssiouxlandproud.com

South Dakota penitentiary warden, deputy warden terminated

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has announced more changes regarding the South Dakota State Penitentiary. The governor announced Thursday morning that State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young and Deputy Warden Jennifer Dreiske have been terminated. The firings come after an internal review conducted by the South Dakota Bureau of...
Rapid City, SDPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

A South Dakota Billboard Takes A Shot At Gov. Noem

A billboard in Rapid City is expressing its opinion regarding South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's recent decision to send the state’s National Guard troops down to Texas to help secure the border. However, that's not the major concern for most residents in the state. Governor Noem received some monetary assistance from a private source in this endeavor.
Harrisburg, PAwdac.com

PA’s Medical Marijuana Law Gets Improvements

HARRISBURG – Legislation that makes improvements to PA’s five-year-old medical marijuana law has been signed into law by the governor. This year, members of the PA House and Senate drafted language to address several issues with the existing law. Sen. Mike Regan of Cumberland & York Counties, who amended language into what is now Act 44 of 2021, said that the COVID-19 pandemic factored into the final product. The measure allows for curbside dispensing which benefits patients that have mobility issues and authorizes a 90 day supply amount of medicine rather than only a 30 day supply. Regan said that this and other language in the legislation builds on a successful program that is currently used by half-a-million Pennsylvanians.
Politicsgowatertown.net

South Dakota lawmakers approve rules for medical marijuana in public schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Education has succeeded in its second attempt to get legislators to approve rules for allowing medical marijuana in public schools. The Board of Education struck language that would have made the rules apply to private schools after the Legislature’s Rules...
Traffic AccidentsMSNBC

South Dakota's Noem hopes to capitalize on her COVID failures

It's not a secret that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) is trying to position herself for a national campaign. It's also not a secret that governors, particularly those representing states with smaller populations, often struggle to raise their profile ahead of presidential bids and find it challenging to stand out among would-be rivals.
Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

The importance of ‘pings’ to South Dakota law enforcement

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Tracing cell phone pings helped South Dakota law enforcement find the victim in Sunday’s abduction that started in Brookings and ended in Sioux Falls. Cell phone data is an important tool of technology in finding people who are in danger. Metro Communications credits the Brookings...
Pierre, SDRapid City Journal

South Dakota Supreme Court reverses parental rights ruling

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that a state judge and the Department of Social Services failed to consider improvements in a mother's parenting skills and living conditions before terminating her rights to her child. The high court this week reversed a ruling by Circuit...
Rapid City, SDMitchellrepublic.com

A look at Gov. Noem's claims that SD 'never shut down' for COVID

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Standing before a crowd of more than 100 midwestern legislators gathered in a Rapid City convention center this week, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem repeated a line she has dropped around the country, from cable news to conservative political conventions. "In South Dakota, we got a...
Sioux Falls, SDwnax.com

South Dakota Governor Says Executive Order On Cattle Competition Good First Step

This year’s South Dakota Governor’s Ag Summit in Sioux Falls focused on expanding agricultural markets and processing, plus protecting the food supply. Governor Kristi Noem says the state is targeting the cattle industry and beef processing sector because of the current anti-competitive market practices of meat packers. She says Friday’s Presidential Executive Order and USDA efforts to restore competition to agriculture are a good first step.
Pierre, SDKELOLAND TV

Judge grants Ravnsborg defense motion on victim’s medical and psychological records; Trial to start at end of August

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A judge presided over a motions hearing Monday afternoon in the criminal case against Jason Ravnsborg. The South Dakota Attorney General faces an August trial for three second-class misdemeanor traffic offenses for his driving on the night of September 12, 2020, when pedestrian Joe Boever was hit and killed at the west edge of Highmore along US 14.

Comments / 0

Community Policy