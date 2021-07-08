Cancel
Illinois State

ISP Announce Arrest For Aggrevated Battery Of Child

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 13 days ago

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the arrest of Deandre L. Wright, a 27-year-old male from Brookport, IL for Aggravated Battery of a Child (Class X Felony). On July 5, 2021, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 was requested by the Massac County Sheriff’s Department to lead the investigation into serious injuries received by a four-year-old child at a residence in Brookport, IL. The child had subsequently been flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. After a thorough investigation, Wright, the child’s father, was taken into custody on the evening of July 7, 2021 and charged with Aggravated Battery of a Child.

