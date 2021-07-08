Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions Training Camp Battle: Can Tyrell Crosby Beat Out 'Big V' at Right Guard?

By Vito Chirco
Posted by 
AllLions
AllLions
 12 days ago

There's no doubt that Halapoulivaati Vaitai was a disappointment in his first year with the Detroit Lions.

It can be argued that he, in fact, was one of the biggest swings-and-misses of the 2020 NFL free-agency period.

The former Lions regime, led by Bob Quinn in the front office, inked the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman to a five-year, $45 million deal last offseason, with $20 million of it being fully guaranteed.

It looked like a foolish move from the start, as Vaitai had never started a full season's worth of games prior to the signing. Additionally, the most games he had ever started in a single season was 10 -- which came in 2017 with the Eagles.

Fast-forward to 2020, and the pundits that criticized the Vaitai acquisition were validated.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder once again failed to suit up for a full season's worth of games (started 10 contests), and didn't even finish the campaign as the team's starting right tackle -- the job he was acquired for.

Instead, he finished the season at right guard, decreasing his value to the Lions in the process.

He battled the injury bug nearly all season, including a foot ailment that kept him out for the first two weeks of the season. And, when he did play -- no matter where he lined up on the O-line, he wasn't very good.

In his absence, swing tackle Tyrell Crosby proved to be much more efficient playing on the right side of the line. Crosby ended up logging 11 starts at right tackle -- his most career starts for a single season.

Ranking Detroit Lions Biggest Concerns Heading into 2021

Here are the five biggest concerns for the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Odds David Blough Makes Lions' 2021 Roster

Does quarterback David Blough have a chance to be on the Detroit Lions roster in 2021?

Scouting CB Quinton Dunbar

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Detroit Lions cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUYH2_0arS9hor00
Tim Fuller, USA TODAY Sports

Now, he enters the 2021 campaign with a realistic chance of stealing Vaitai's starting gig at right guard.

It's Crosby's best chance for consistent playing time, as Detroit's 2021 first-round draft pick Penei Sewell -- a fellow Oregon product -- enters the season as the team's starting right tackle.

It leaves Vaitai and Crosby in a battle for playing time at right guard.

Sure, Crosby, standing in at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, has consistently played at tackle up to this point in his NFL career.

However, he's viewed as a versatile lineman, capable of playing both tackle and guard positions.

  • Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Comments / 0

AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
568
Followers
553
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Dunbar
Person
Penei Sewell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right Guard#Rams#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Eagles#Twitter#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Jared Goff Is Underrated

Jared Goff is not the 26th-best quarterback in the National Football League. Despite his struggles in 2020, he should not be considered among the worst signal-callers playing professional football. The majority of the offseason quarterback rankings have seen Goff ranked anywhere from No. 20-No. 30. Pro Football Focus' latest rankings...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Jeff Okudah Not Listed as Player Detroit Lions Can Build Around

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah will have to perform at a higher level in 2021, as the talented defensive back struggled mightily all throughout his rookie season in Motown. Okudah, who also battled injuries all of 2020, was thrust into the position, and experienced "baptism by fire" against several of...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Ranking Detroit Lions' Top Plays of 2020: No. 3

Even though 2020 only resulted in five wins, there were plenty of positive moments for the Detroit Lions. This is the eighth part of a 10-part series. No. 10: Jeff Okudah’s first career interception. No. 9: D’Andre Swift’s hurdle against Washington. No. 8: Stafford and Hall connect on 73-yard pass.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions training camp battle: Who will fill the all-important WR4 role?

With every Detroit Lions training camp battle article, we get one step closer to that wonderful time in late July, early August. This is the third in a series of articles at Pride of Detroit that will focus on training camp battles. If you missed any of the previous articles, make sure you check out:
NFLPosted by
AllLions

5 Bold Predictions for Detroit Lions in 2021

Training camp is just two weeks away. As the Detroit Lions prepare to open up camp on July 27, along with 28 other teams, it’s becoming time to analyze and make predictions for their fate during the upcoming season. The general consensus is that the team will not be a...
NFLMacomb Daily

Chirco: Key question for Lions’ offense ahead of training camp

The Detroit Lions have a myriad of question marks on both sides of the ball, heading into the start of training camp at the end of the month. Let’s focus in on the biggest question mark facing the offense, as it prepares for the upcoming 2021 season. Who will emerge...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Thursday open thread: What will be the best Detroit Lions training camp battle?

We’re just over three weeks away from the start of Detroit Lions' training camp, and I can feel its presence lurking around the corner. We’ve already got the sweltering heat here in Michigan, and several NFL players are filling their Instagram stories with workout videos. Training camp is one of my favorite times of the year, so I like to jump at any opportunity to talk about it.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions training camp preview: Can Da’Shawn Hand turn his career around?

Training camp is right around the corner. The Detroit Lions will be back to work in just over a week. Since the Lions are in the midst of a rebuild, some of the players that we’ve gotten to know over the past few years may not be safe under the new regime. With that in mind, I want to talk about one player whose safety should definitely be a concern to him going into the 2021 season. That player is Da’Shawn Hand.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

According to Chris Emma of Audacy, Bears’ franchise WR Allen Robinson‘s camp wanted a contract in the $20 million range but Chicago only offered a deal that topped out around $16 million annually. Emma notes that the two sides haven’t seriously negotiated a new contract since September of last year.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions training camp battle: How many tight ends make the roster?

The Detroit Lions will kick off training camp at the end of the month, and we at Pride of Detroit are going all out to have you prepared. This is the latest in a series of articles at POD that focuses on training camp battles. If you missed any of the previous articles, make sure you check out:
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Jamaal Williams: Detroit Lions Coaching Staff 'Picked Perfectly'

The Detroit Lions organization is hoping the change in culture will eventually lead to wins out on the football field. One of the investments made by principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp and general manager Brad Holmes was to assemble a coaching staff the players could relate to. Appearing on a...
NFLUSA Today

Lions camp battle preview: Who is the No. 2 outside CB?

One of the most critical training camp battles coming to Detroit Lions headquarters in Allen Park is at outside cornerback. The Lions have a few candidates to earn the starting nod opposite Jeff Okudah. Last year’s primary starter, Amani Oruwariye, is often penciled in the lineup. That won’t last long...
NFLUSA Today

Lions roster projection heading into training camp: The defense

Heading into training camp, the Detroit Lions have a new defensive coordinator in Aaron Glenn and new positional coaches across the spectrum. How does the talent on the roster fit, and who makes the final 53-man squad?. This is our companion piece to the offensive projection. We had 25 offensive...
NFLpff.com

Three 2021 NFL training camp battles to watch for every NFC team

Career trajectories will be altered over the next month, whether that be quarterbacks entrenched in a competition for a starting job or depth pieces battling for a place on the 53-man roster come Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Training camp, which begins on July 27 for 29 of 32 teams, will kick off those competitions in earnest.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

2021 NFC North Receiving Corps Rankings

Training camp is a mere 10 days away for the Detroit Lions, with it opening up July 31 at the team's practice facility in Allen Park. As it's been said here at SI All Lions and across many other websites and news outlets throughout the offseason, the Lions will have one of the NFL's weakest receiving corps entering the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy