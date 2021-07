OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is up 15 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 24 cents, September KC wheat is up 11 1/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is up 7 3/4 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 6 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 510.05 points and September crude oil is up $0.55 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.230 and August gold is down $0.40 per ounce. Corn, soybeans and bean oil have all extended early morning gains, as weather premium is being added ahead of what looks to be an eastward moving ridge of high pressure right in the heart of the last 50% of pollination. December corn has still not filled the open chart gap at $5.73 1/2, but is only a few cents away.